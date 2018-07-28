Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post $2.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. Wynn Resorts posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.98 to $10.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $230.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.53.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total value of $3,525,610.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Jos Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total transaction of $1,917,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,930.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 115.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $104,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts opened at $163.39 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $124.11 and a 12-month high of $203.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.