World Asset Management Inc Takes Position in TCF Financial Co. (TCF)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,344 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCF. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 56,324 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $3,354,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,230,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Peter Bell sold 9,716 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $246,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry N. Winslow sold 12,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $311,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TCF Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised TCF Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TCF Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

TCF Financial opened at $25.64 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

