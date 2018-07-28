World Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Randgold Resources were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Randgold Resources by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Randgold Resources by 68.0% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Randgold Resources by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 10,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Randgold Resources by 68.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Randgold Resources by 23.5% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 11,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Randgold Resources opened at $72.98 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Randgold Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.04.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Randgold Resources had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $273.28 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Randgold Resources Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GOLD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Randgold Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Randgold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Desjardins set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Randgold Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Randgold Resources from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

