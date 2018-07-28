WMIH (WMIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

WMIH opened at $1.49 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. WMIH has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.61.

Get WMIH alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in WMIH by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 50,783 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in WMIH by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 52,720 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WMIH by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 90,303 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WMIH during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in WMIH by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 437,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 255,303 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc, engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for WMIH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WMIH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.