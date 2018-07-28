Wix.Com (WIX) PT Raised to $133.00

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $103.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.10% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wix.Com’s FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. MED upped their target price on shares of Wix.Com to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Wix.Com to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of Wix.Com opened at $101.45 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $112.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -101.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 237.87%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Wix.Com by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,763,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,846,000 after buying an additional 348,739 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Wix.Com by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,973,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,030,000 after buying an additional 175,450 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Wix.Com by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,818,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,629,000 after buying an additional 162,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wix.Com by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,151,000 after buying an additional 332,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Wix.Com by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 780,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,125,000 after buying an additional 221,532 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.