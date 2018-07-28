Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) announced its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments opened at $9.41 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Wisdom Tree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 3D Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

