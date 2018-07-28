Wilmington PLC (WIL) Receives GBX 282.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wilmington PLC (LON:WIL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 282.50 ($3.74).

WIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Wilmington from GBX 300 ($3.97) to GBX 260 ($3.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 6th. Numis Securities decreased their price objective on Wilmington from GBX 375 ($4.96) to GBX 305 ($4.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wilmington in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wilmington in a report on Friday, June 1st.

Wilmington traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02), reaching GBX 185.75 ($2.46), during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,456. Wilmington has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209.25 ($2.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 284 ($3.76).

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. This segment serves international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

