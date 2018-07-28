Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Co set a $154.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.62. The company had a trading volume of 359,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $142.67 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Impax Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

