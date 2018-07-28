William Lyon Homes (WLH) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.31% of William Lyon Homes worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,751,000 after buying an additional 422,182 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,584,000 after buying an additional 394,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,767,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after buying an additional 347,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 1,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 316,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 1,849.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 311,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 295,985 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on William Lyon Homes from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush set a $35.00 price target on William Lyon Homes and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 10,790 shares of William Lyon Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $256,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLH opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.50. William Lyon Homes has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $373.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.28 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

