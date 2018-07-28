William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for United Technologies Co. (UTX)

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for United Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $7.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.10. William Blair also issued estimates for United Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $134.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. United Technologies has a one year low of $109.10 and a one year high of $139.24. The stock has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $1,246,159.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,475.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdonough sold 10,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,282,599.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,412 shares of company stock worth $5,742,189. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

