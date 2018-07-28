William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for 3M Co (MMM)

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of 3M in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.82. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $10.35 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

MMM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.03.

3M opened at $207.42 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $190.57 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 11.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $1,211,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 11.3% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 7.3% in the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

