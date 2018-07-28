Whittier Trust Co. Takes $147,000 Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $50,353,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 253.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 813,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,359,000 after purchasing an additional 582,768 shares during the period. Apertura Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth about $19,865,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 156.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 508,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,621,000 after purchasing an additional 310,661 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth about $14,055,000. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom opened at $51.97 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 55.75% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.76.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Ken Worzel sold 535 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $26,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 3,379 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $179,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,955 shares of company stock worth $8,695,919 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

