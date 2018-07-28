Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,981 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Hugh S. Cummins III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Agnes Bundy Scanlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $101,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,300. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STI opened at $72.67 on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SunTrust Banks announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STI shares. Stephens lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $75.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

