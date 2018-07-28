Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Cf (SBI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Cf (NYSE:SBI) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,472 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Cf were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Cf in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Cf by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Cf by 215.3% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 117,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Cf by 38.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 54,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Cf by 176.5% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Cf opened at $8.63 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Cf has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $9.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

