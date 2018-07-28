Whittier Trust Co. Has $123,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 103,255 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Amphenol opened at $93.96 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $95.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

