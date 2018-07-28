Whitestone REIT (WSR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on WSR. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

WSR stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $506.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whitestone REIT by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whitestone REIT by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 37,133 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whitestone REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Whitestone REIT by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whitestone REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

