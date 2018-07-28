Western Digital (WDC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a $126.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

“Consistent with our published expectations, results & guidance make clear NAND flash down-cycle now playing out due to weak smartphone unit sales.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Western Digital from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $5.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,204,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,078. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In related news, Director Henry T. Denero sold 6,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $556,039.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,305.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $43,275.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,830 shares of company stock worth $9,174,733. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,221 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.