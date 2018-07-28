West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $113.29 and last traded at $109.56, with a volume of 38339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.50.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $447.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

In other news, CFO William J. Federici sold 42,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $4,119,282.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,681 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,737.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Malone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,869 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,762 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,424,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 987.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,245,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,997,000 after buying an additional 243,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

