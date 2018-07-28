WesBanco (WSBC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSBC. ValuEngine downgraded WesBanco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on WesBanco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.40.

WesBanco traded down $0.66, hitting $48.75, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 111,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,222. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $105.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Stephen J. Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,226.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in WesBanco by 2,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

