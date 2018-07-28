Werner Enterprises (WERN) vs. ArcBest (ARCB) Head to Head Analysis

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) and ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Werner Enterprises and ArcBest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Werner Enterprises 10.09% 10.71% 6.79% ArcBest 2.68% 7.79% 3.67%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Werner Enterprises and ArcBest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Werner Enterprises 2 7 6 0 2.27 ArcBest 0 9 0 0 2.00

Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $42.79, indicating a potential upside of 17.70%. ArcBest has a consensus price target of $34.88, indicating a potential downside of 21.45%. Given Werner Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Werner Enterprises is more favorable than ArcBest.

Dividends

Werner Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. ArcBest pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Werner Enterprises pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ArcBest pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Werner Enterprises is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Werner Enterprises has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, ArcBest has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Werner Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of ArcBest shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Werner Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of ArcBest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Werner Enterprises and ArcBest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Werner Enterprises $2.12 billion 1.24 $202.88 million $1.27 28.62 ArcBest $2.83 billion 0.40 $59.72 million $1.33 33.38

Werner Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ArcBest. Werner Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ArcBest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Werner Enterprises beats ArcBest on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States. This segment also offers truckload services dedicated to a specific customer, including services for products requiring specialized trailers, such as temperature-controlled trailers. It transports retail store merchandise, consumer products, grocery products, and manufactured products. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-asset-based transportation and logistics services, including truck brokerage; logistics management services and solutions; rail transportation through alliances with rail and drayage providers; and management of shipments from origin to destination using a combination of air, ocean, truck, and rail transportation modes. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a fleet of 7,435 trucks, which included 6,805 company-operated, as well as 630 owned and operated by independent contractors; 24,500 company-owned trailers that comprised dry vans, flatbeds, temperature-controlled trailers, and other specialized trailers; and 45 intermodal drayage trucks. Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services. This segment also offers motor carrier freight transportation services to customers in Mexico through arrangements with trucking companies. The ArcBest segment provides expedite freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services, such as deployment of specialized equipment to meet line haul requirements; and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground services. This segment also offers third-party transportation brokerage services by sourcing various capacity solutions, including dry van over the road and intermodal, temperature-controlled and refrigerated, flatbed, intermodal or container shipping, and specialized equipment; full-container and less-than-container load ocean transportation services; warehousing and distribution services; managed transportation services; and moving services to ?do-it-yourself' consumer and corporate account employee relocations, as well as provides final mile, time critical, product launch, warehousing, retail logistics, supply chain optimization, and trade show shipping services. The FleetNet segment provides roadside assistance and maintenance management services for commercial vehicles through third-party service providers. The company was formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation and changed its name to ArcBest Corporation in May 2014. ArcBest Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

