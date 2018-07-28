Werner Enterprises (WERN) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Cowen

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target upped by Cowen from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WERN. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.93.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $619.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 375,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 87,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

