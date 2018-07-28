Welltower (WELL) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.99-4.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.02.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Welltower from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Welltower from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Welltower from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Welltower to $62.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Welltower from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Welltower traded down $2.50, hitting $61.81, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 3,390,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,411. Welltower has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Welltower news, Director Gary Whitelaw bought 925 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.18 per share, with a total value of $50,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

