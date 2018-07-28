Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $435,000 Position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,052 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,572,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,124 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,566,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 900,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,182,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,492 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 57,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 363,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 42,358 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Achillion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals opened at $2.64 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). equities analysts expect that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Barclays raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.