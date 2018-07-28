WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Stake Lowered by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 98.9% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter worth about $251,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

WCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.18.

NYSE:WCG opened at $255.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.25 and a 1-year high of $259.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 2.31%. WellCare Health Plans’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. equities analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.