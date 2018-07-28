Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WRI. TheStreet upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors opened at $29.45 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 12,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,815,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 127,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 41,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2017, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 204 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

