Weatherford International (WFT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Weatherford is among the top players in each of its product/service categories, and is present in most major hydrocarbon-producing regions of the world. The company enjoys very strong relationships with both publicly traded and national oil companies worldwide. Weatherford is aligning its organizational structure to keep up with the changing market conditions which, in turn, should greatly aid the financials. We appreciate the company’s cost-cutting initiatives (like reduced headcount, consolidating facilities) in the midst of volatile oil prices over a length of time. However, the oilfield service player’s long-term debt jumped more than 26% in 2016 and almost 2% during 2017. Cash and equivalents fell 40.9% during January to December period of 2017. The rise in debt load and the decline in cash balances reflect significant balance sheet weaknesses. Tthe company’s debt to capitalization ratio of 84.5% is much higher than industry.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WFT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.69.

Shares of Weatherford International opened at $3.48 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.72.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 45.50% and a negative return on equity of 283.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,190,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after buying an additional 1,049,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 37.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 43,517,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,655,000 after buying an additional 11,937,931 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1,284.0% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,128,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 4,757,625 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,503,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 855,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 13.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 734,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 87,459 shares in the last quarter.

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

