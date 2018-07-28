Waves Community Token (WCT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $36,857.00

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00005039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $36,857.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003844 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00407552 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00031003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00177643 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,964,596 tokens. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

