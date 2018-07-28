Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WCN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

NYSE WCN opened at $77.54 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $63.47 and a 12 month high of $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.15.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

In other Waste Connections news, insider Matthew Stephen Black sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $863,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $2,994,745. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 54.0% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 558.0% in the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Waste Connections by 15.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

