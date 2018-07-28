Washington Prime Group (WPG) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday.

WPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of Washington Prime Group traded down $0.35, reaching $7.58, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,087. Washington Prime Group has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Washington Prime Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. RMR Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 301,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,069,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

