Walmart Inc (WMT) Position Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,033 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,021 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.0% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.1% during the second quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 126,871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 43,784 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morningstar set a $90.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

Walmart opened at $88.13 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $50,119,999.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,224 shares in the company, valued at $889,331,439.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $464,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

