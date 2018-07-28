Wageworks (WAGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect Wageworks to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Wageworks opened at $54.35 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Wageworks has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $69.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAGE. ValuEngine raised shares of Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wageworks from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Wageworks to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Wageworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

WageWorks, Inc engages in administering consumer-directed benefits (CDBs), which empower employees to save money on taxes, as well as provides corporate tax advantages for employers in the United States. It administers CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as health savings accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), as well as offers commuter benefit services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, and other employee benefits.

