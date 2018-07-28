Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.38 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Waddell & Reed Financial opened at $18.90 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.92. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

In related news, Director James M. Raines sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $52,615.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,782.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

