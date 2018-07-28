Wacker Chemie (WCH) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Commerzbank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Baader Bank set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €157.00 ($184.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €137.95 ($162.29).

Shares of Wacker Chemie opened at €121.05 ($142.41) on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €90.59 ($106.58) and a one year high of €175.75 ($206.76).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

