WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Holdings Boosted by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in WABCO were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in WABCO during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WABCO during the first quarter valued at $170,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in WABCO by 94.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in WABCO during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in WABCO during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WABCO opened at $122.25 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.79. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.00 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.16 million. WABCO had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WABCO from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WABCO from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $159.00 price objective on shares of WABCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of WABCO in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

