W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at BMO Capital Markets

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co to $89.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.20.

GRA stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.98. 690,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,985. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $77.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 73.16%. The company had revenue of $485.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,007,000 after acquiring an additional 701,928 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,833,000 after acquiring an additional 315,426 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 594,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,403,000 after acquiring an additional 186,293 shares during the period. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,171,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 46,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

