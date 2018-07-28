W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ABMD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ABIOMED to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $332.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.88.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $20,582,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,947,877.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael R. Minogue sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $46,167,450.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 481,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,556,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 213,680 shares of company stock worth $88,292,489 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $369.17 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.22 and a 12 month high of $450.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.18.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.15. ABIOMED had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

