W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Xerox Corp (XRX)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC decreased its position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned 0.23% of Xerox worth $14,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 105.3% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 221.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 50.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Xerox opened at $25.59 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.17. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $37.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price target on Xerox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cross Research lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Xerox to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

