Vodafone Group (VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Argus cut their price target on Vodafone Group from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Vodafone Group traded up $0.34, reaching $23.81, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,903,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,964. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $32.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

