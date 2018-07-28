Vocera Communications (VCRA) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $43-47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.35 million.Vocera Communications also updated its FY18 guidance to $0.24-0.43 EPS.

Vocera Communications traded down $1.15, reaching $31.00, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 716,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,798. The firm has a market cap of $958.15 million, a PE ratio of -103.33 and a beta of -0.11. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $33.17.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.78.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $258,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 19,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $565,914.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,071.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,709. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

