VMware, Inc. (VMW) Position Lessened by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,563 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 14,548 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of VMware by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,823,078 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $221,085,000 after purchasing an additional 680,798 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in VMware by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,753 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Darrell & King LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 450,511 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 48,953 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in VMware by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 375,158 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $45,495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 255,538 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

In related news, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 13,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.63, for a total transaction of $2,139,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $1,110,724.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,739 shares of company stock valued at $20,296,229 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware opened at $148.80 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.26 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

