Visa (V) Shares Sold by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Visa (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.5% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $140.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa has a 12 month low of $98.51 and a 12 month high of $143.14. The company has a market capitalization of $291.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $5,056,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $1,075,364.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Visa to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Visa to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Visa from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.97.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.