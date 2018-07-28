Visa (V) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has a $165.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Visa to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.97.

NYSE:V opened at $140.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $98.51 and a fifty-two week high of $143.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Visa’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $1,075,364.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 146,551 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Visa by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 359,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,977,000 after purchasing an additional 101,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

