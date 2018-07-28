Virtu Financial (VIRT) Shares Down 16.6% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) were down 16.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 4,805,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 1,034,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 126.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “$26.55” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.11.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $93,702,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 93,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $2,830,820.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,174,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,112,452 shares of company stock valued at $194,307,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 57.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

