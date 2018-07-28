Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class C accounts for about 5.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $19,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,147,000. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 19,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, Director Ann Mather sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total value of $38,039.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.30, for a total value of $905,217.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,680 shares of company stock worth $87,890,342. 13.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C opened at $1,238.50 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $878.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.15. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 52-week low of $903.40 and a 52-week high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,245.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,244.06.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

