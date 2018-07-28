Viewray (VRAY) Shares Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s share price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.53. Approximately 1,851,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 825,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Specifically, insider Fmr Llc sold 295,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,573,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Viewray alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

The firm has a market cap of $860.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 83.09% and a negative return on equity of 1,375.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2029.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. equities analysts expect that Viewray Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Viewray by 416.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,189 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Viewray by 1,100.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Viewray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Viewray by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.