Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. Viavi Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

Viavi Solutions traded down $0.23, hitting $10.10, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,529. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 49.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

