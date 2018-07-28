VF (VFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.47

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.47 and last traded at $93.48, with a volume of 125945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on VF from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on VF to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded VF from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.63.

The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.74%.

In other news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $1,161,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,886.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 20,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,690,073.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,900 shares of company stock worth $17,948,688. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VF by 6.1% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 0.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 117,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of VF by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 96,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

