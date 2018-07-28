Vesuvius (VSVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Investec raised shares of Vesuvius to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.60) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 605 ($8.01) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vesuvius to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.93) to GBX 650 ($8.60) in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 725 ($9.60) to GBX 740 ($9.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.93) price objective (up previously from GBX 700 ($9.27)) on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 680.42 ($9.01).

Vesuvius stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 623 ($8.25). 854,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,670. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 503.50 ($6.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 643.50 ($8.52).

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 25.40 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 24.70 ($0.33) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

