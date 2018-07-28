Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.64% from the company’s current price.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Argus set a $172.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.10. 1,343,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,156. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $136.50 and a fifty-two week high of $183.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $752.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 140,211 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $22,433,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,561,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $154,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,917.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,341 shares of company stock valued at $32,298,913. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,701,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 956,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 947,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,888,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,241,352,000 after acquiring an additional 478,972 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,954,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 567,351 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,465,000 after acquiring an additional 232,183 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

