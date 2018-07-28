VEON Ltd (VEON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

VEON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 36,267,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767,905 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 14,771.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,669,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,906 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,940,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,588 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,584,000. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON traded up $0.01, reaching $3.02, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . 3,237,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,218,180. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. VEON has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. equities research analysts expect that VEON will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

